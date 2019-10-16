Chinese tech giant Huawei said on Wednesday that its revenue for the first nine months of the year grew by almost a quarter despite a US campaign to isolate the company globally.

Huawei's revenues jumped 24.4 percent on-year to $86.2 billion and its profit margin increased 8.7 percent, it announced.

Huawei, based in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, is the world's leading supplier of telecoms networking equipment and the number-two global smartphone vendor.

But it has been under pressure this year as US officials lobbied allies worldwide to a void the company's telecom gear over security concerns, amid a wider trade conflict between the two economic superpowers.

In May, Washington said it would blacklist Huawei from the US market and from buying crucial US components, though it has twice extended the company 90-day reprieves, the latest coming in August.

The US has expressed concern that Huawei equipment could contain security loopholes that allow China to spy on global communications traffic. The company has repeatedly denied the accusation.

"Huawei has maintained its focus on (information and commu nications technology) infrastructure and smart devices, and continued to boost the efficiency and quality of its operations," a company statement said.

"This contributed to increased operational and organisational stability and solidified the company's performance in the first three quarters of 2019."

The US blacklist could prevent Huawei from getting hold of key hardware and software including smartphone chips, and exclude it from the Google Android operating system, which equips the vast majority of smartphones in the world, including those of Huawei.

In August, Huawei unveiled HarmonyOS, its alternative operating system for phones and other smart devices in the event the US sanctions are finally imposed.