Fresh protests and attacks on businesses erupted in Chile Monday despite President Sebastian Pinera's replacement of eight key Cabinet ministers with more centrist figures and his attempts to assure the country he has heard calls for greater equality and improved social services.

Thousands of protesters crowded again into central Santiago, and one group set fire to a building that houses a fast-food restaurant and stores. Firefighters were battling the blaze.

Other looters attacked a pharmacy, and there was an attempt to set a subway station on fire.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people attempted to get home from work on free buses sent to replace trains out of service due to the burning of dozens of stations over the last week in Latin America's most modern public transportation system.

TRT World’sYasmine El Sabawi reports.

By Monday evening, piles of detritus burned on street corners and some residents and business owners tried to extinguish blazes with handheld fire extinguishers.

At least a couple dozen glass storefronts were smashed and graffiti cursing Pinera and calling for revolution was sprayed on virtually every building.

Workers at Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, will start a 24-hour strike from Tuesday in support of the protests, a mining union said in a statement.

Cabinet reshuffle

Pinera replaced the heads of the interior, treasury, economy, labour and four other ministries with generally younger officials seen as more centrist and accessible. This is his third reshuffle in 15 months.

Speaking at the presidential palace on Monday, Pinera said that "these measures won't solve all our problems but they are an important first step."

"Chile has changed and the government must change," Chile's president said.

However, his government announced no policies Monday aimed at addressing 10 days of protests over deficient social services and the high cost of living in one of Latin America's most prosperous and modern nations.