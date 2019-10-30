CULTURE
2 MIN READ
HBO officially reveals ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel
The new show in George RR Martin's epic fantasy world, 'House of the Dragon' will be set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and is based on the book "Fire and Blood."
HBO officially reveals ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel
A general view of atmosphere at HBO Max WarnerMedia Investor Day Presentation at Warner Bros. Studios on October 29, 2019 in Burbank, California. / AFP
By Nurdan Erdogan
October 30, 2019

A prequel series to "Game of Thrones" titled "House of the Dragon" has been ordered, WarnerMedia announced Tuesday, as it set out launch details for its new HBO Max streaming service.

The new show in George RR Martin's epic fantasy world will be set 300 years before the events of TV smash hit "Thrones," and is based on the book "Fire and Blood."

"It's my pleasure to announce today that we are ordering 'House of the Dragon' straight to series for HBO," Casey Bloys, president of programming, told a Los Angeles launch event for HBO Max.

"It tells the story of House Targaryen and the early days of Westeros."

The new series will be executive produced by Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, who directed "Game of Thrones" episodes including Emmy-winning "Battle of the Bastards."

RECOMMENDED

HBO Max, WarnerMedia's new Netflix rival, will launch in the US in May, and will cost $14.99 per month, it was also revealed.

The platform will feature original shows including a Ridley Scott sci-fi and exclusive rights to "South Park."

It will offer around 10,000 hours of content at launch, including all 23 seasons of the satirical cartoon "South Park" and three new seasons to follow.

The presentation ended with the surprise announcement of "the next great chapter in George's saga."

No details of the "Thrones" prequel's launch date were announced.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique