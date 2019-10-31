TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey in talks with Russia to hand over 18 Syrian regime soldiers
A total of 18 Assad regime army members were captured during search activities southeast of Ras al Ayn, north Syria, in the area of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring.
Turkey in talks with Russia to hand over 18 Syrian regime soldiers
Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar (2nd L) along with Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler and Turkish Land Forces Commander Umit Dundar inspect border units in Sanliurfa, Turkey on October 31, 2019. / AA
Adam BensaidAdam Bensaid
October 31, 2019

Turkey is in talks with Russia on handing over 18 Syrian regime army members who were captured during search activities southeast of Ras al Ayn, north Syria, in the area of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring, Turkey’s defence minister said on Thursday.

“There are talks with Russians on the handover of 18 people, who were learned to be regime army members, to Russians,” Hulusi Akar said during the inspection of border troops in Turkey's Sanliurfa province, near the border with Syria.

“We presented the developments about the issue to our President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] and received instructions,” Akar said.

On Tuesday, Turkey’s National Defence Ministry said on Twitter that during a search southeast of Ras al Ayn, 18 people claimed to be elements of the Syrian regime were taken into custody.

The area comes under Turkey’s anti-terror Operation Peace Spring, which was launched on Oct. 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

RECOMMENDED

On Oct. 22, Turkey and Russia reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 km (around 20 miles) south of Turkey’s border with northern Syria within 150 hours, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would conduct joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

On Turkey's procurement of the Russian S-400 missile systems, Akar said, “Efforts to make these air defence systems work full capacity will continue until spring 2020.”

Turkey received two batches of the S-400 missiles, the first one in July and the second in September.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case