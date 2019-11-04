On a June morning this year in the city of Goma in Congo's North Kivu province, a small crowd of women gather around the well to fill water buckets they carry on their heads, while children run cheerfully, giving each other a giddying chase.

Around them is a landscape of dark volcanic soil, with clusters of houses and a local market which acts as a main junction, where fresh fruits and vegetables and radio transmitters are sold.

Tucked away from the market bustle and loud music coming from the radio sets, a gated villa with a strong metal door stands in a stark contrast.

"This way," a female voice blares from behind the door. As we step in, the dark volcanic soil typical of North Kivu's capital gives way to a grand marvelous villa.

That voice belongs to Angelique Nyirasafari, both a mineral trader and a member of COOPERAMMA, the first mining cooperative to be established in North Kivu, in the territory of Masisi rich in both cassiterite (tin) and coltan.

“In Congo, there are three types of traders,” she explains. “Those who pay the diggers to extract minerals and then sell them to big companies; those who buy minerals from the diggers; and those who own the pit, pay the diggers and sell minerals to the companies. Most business people only fit into either of the latter two categories. But I am all three.”

Nyirasafari was born the second of eight children, from the second of her father’s three wives. He himself was an important farmer in the area. “My father had the economic means to send us all to school but, due to our culture, my sisters decided to just get married and have babies,” she recalls. “I was the exception.”

Both Nyirasafari and her husband used to work within the humanitarian sector, but in 2015 she quit and with the money she had made she started buying minerals from small traders and selling them in and around Goma. Before long, Nyirasafari understood that the same sector that had been marked for centuries by hegemonic masculinity was the easiest way to climb the social and economic ladder.

Although her own involvement is fairly recent, women first started flowing into the artisanal mining sector around 1983, when former president Mobutu liberalised mining activities, and once again in 1996, when the national mining company SOMINKI closed due to the first Congolese war and thousands of men were suddenly made jobless. Entire families were deprived of their sole source of income, so it fell to women to roll up their sleeves and make ends meet.

Since she entered the mining sector, Nyirasafari has fought to improve the standard of living for other women working alongside her. Her decision to take action stemmed from the first Women in Mining National Conference held in Bukavu, South Kivu's capital, in 2015, a meeting supported by the World Bank and the Congolese government. The conference set the foundations for what, two years later, became known as the National Women in Mining Network (RENAFEM) and also spurred Nyirasafari to create the Dynamics for Women in the Mining Sector (FEDM) association.

“In DRC, being a woman is the greatest challenge,” Nyirasafari says. “Associations [such as FEDM] are very important because, whenever one of its members is subjected to any sort of abuse, it gives them legal representation. Women alone seldom dare to denounce what happened and, even when they do, unless they are ready to pay large sums of money, they are hardly able to file a complaint.”

Discrimination against women manifests through outdated customs and superstitions. For instance, even if the recently amended mining code – which was signed into law in March 2018 – states that only pregnant women can’t enter underground mining pits, in most of the mining sites all women are banned.

“According to our culture, whenever women enter in contact with minerals, the latter disappear,” explains Veronique Miyengo, a researcher at RIO-ECC, the Organizational Innovation Network of the Church of Christ in Congo.

“Our association also teaches women that they can live without men,” Nyirasafari says as her phone rings insistently. “And today there are many women who started as ordinary miners and, by saving money, have built their own economic independence.”