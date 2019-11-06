An Iraqi protester died on Wednesday due to a wound caused by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, an Iraqi medical source said.

The source, preferring not to be named for security reasons, said the demonstrator died after he was hit in his head by a gas canister in the protests that erupted late on Tuesday in front of the Basra Governorate building.

Security forces fired a heavy barrage of tear gas canisters to disperse demonstrators who tried on Tuesday night to climb the concrete wall of the governorate building in downtown Basra.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands injured in the second wave of protests in Iraq since last week.