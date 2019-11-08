Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday reached a narrow decision that could release almost 5,000 inmates who are still appealing their convictions, including jailed former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The court decided in a 6-5 vote that a person can be imprisoned only after all appeals to higher courts have been exhausted. The tie-breaking vote was cast by Chief Justice José Dias Toffoli.

The decision appears to cover Da Silva and others convicted in cases arising from the sprawling "Car Wash" corruption investigation, which has ensnared dozens of top politicians and business leaders in Latin America's biggest nation.

The Supreme Court's debate began in mid-October and its result could throw Brazil's political landscape into uncertainty. Da Silva had been favoured to win the 2018 presidential election, but his conviction prohibited him from running. He remains a popular figure on the left, whose politicians and voters have ceaselessly called for his release and celebrated Thursday's ruling.

The former president's attorneys said in a statement they will request his release on Friday. That move initially depends on a judge based in the southern city of Curitiba, where he is jailed.

Prosecutors from the Car Wash probe said in a statement that the decision "goes against the sentiment of repudiating impunity and the fight against corruption."

Key change for Brazil's top court

Many of powerful Brazilians imprisoned in the investigation will be able to seek release under the ruling.

The decision marks a key change for Brazil's top court, which in February 2016 accepted that defendants who have a conviction upheld may be jailed even if their other appeals are pending decision. Brazil's constitution states that no one can be considered guilty until due process is concluded.

The court confirmed that verdict in three other occasions, and as recently as April.

Justice Gilmar Mendes, who voted for the release of inmates who have yet to conclude their appeals process, said da Silva's case "contaminated" debate on the case.