Iraqi protesters struggled to keep up their anti-government sit-ins on Sunday following a deadly crackdown by security forces that Amnesty International warned could turn into a "bloodbath".

Seven protesters died on Saturday in Baghdad and the southern city of Basra in the latest violence to hit the wave of popular protests that have shaken the country since early October.

The United Nations warned of a spreading "climate of fear" and its top official in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said it was receiving "daily reports of killings, kidnappings, arbitrary arrests, beatings and intimidation of protesters".

Security forces early on Sunday deployed tear gas in the southern city of Nasiriyah to keep back a crowd trying to shut down the education directorate.

University students in Diwaniyah were able to gather for a protest, but police blocked school children from walking out of class to join.

Those in Hillah and Kut had more success, with government offices and schools still shuttered.

And in Basra further south, some 30 protesters marched to reach their usual protest site outside the port city's provincial headquarters but were also kept about 600 metres away by police.

The previous day, security forces had cleared out the Basra sit-in location, leaving three dead, and detained scores of demonstrators.

They also cracked down in Baghdad, where four protesters were killed onSaturday around the central protest site of Tahrir Square.