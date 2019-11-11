Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Inc on Monday said sales for its annual Singles Day shopping blitz hit $22.63 billion in its first nine hours, up 25 percent from $18.1 at the same point last year.

Akin to Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States, Singles Day has been promoted as a shopping fest by Alibaba Chairman and Chief Executive Daniel Zhang since 2009, growing rapidly to become the world's biggest online sales event.

Also known as "Double Eleven", the festival's name originates from the calendar date November 11, with the four ones of 11/11 signifying being single.

Alibaba netted sales worth $30 billion on its platforms on Singles Day last year, dwarfing the $7.9 billion US online sales for Cyber Monday. Yet the 27 percent sales growth was the lowest in the event's 10-year history, spurring a search for fresh ideas.

Citic Securities, in a November 9 research note, forecast Singles Day sales to grow 20-25 percent this year, held back partly by slowing overall e-commerce growth in China.

The Chinese retail juggernaut, with a market value of $486 billion, kicked off this year's 24-hour shopping fest with performances by American pop star Taylor Swift and local celebrities such as Jackson Yee.