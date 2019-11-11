For the last few days India’s Ayodhya verdict, pronounced on Saturday, had created a buzz. And, the talk was it would be in favour of building a temple for the Hindu god Lord Rama.

When the judgment came few were surprised that it was in favour of right-wing Hindu groups fighting for the temple.

The ruling by a powerful five-member Constitutional bench of the nation’s Supreme Court all but ends what is considered one of India’s longest legal battles – one that began in 1885.

The dispute was between the 16th-century Babri mosque, built by Mughal Emperor Babur in 1528, and the demand in its place for a temple as some sections of Hindus believe that it was the exact place where the prominent god Rama was born seven millennia ago.

Groups affiliated to the BJP-RSS believed that Babur had destroyed a temple and built a mosque in its place. On December 6, 1992, after prolonged protests, a violent right-wing mob demolished the mosque.

However, the legal battle over the ownership of the land continued between Muslims and Hindus which culminated in the Supreme Court ruling. The Muslims wanted to rebuild the Babri mosque while the Hindus wanted the land to build a temple.

The issue over the last three decades helped the rise of the right-wing BJP to power in the country and also brought to the fore politics based on religion, which was once considered anathema to the secular values espoused in the country’s constitution.

The Ayodhya verdict is a watershed moment in India as it gives religious beliefs legal weight and takes into account the existence of supernatural entities that until recently had rarely merited consideration in official or legal discourse.

For example, the court in its judgment has stated that the demolition of the Babri mosque was in violation of the country’s laws. Yet, it states that the belief of Hindus that the Ayodhya site was the birthplace of Lord Rama should be taken into account and the property is granted to them based on this belief.

For the last few days, the government had alerted security agencies, state governments and its intelligence apparatus to fan out to pre-empt any possible violent reactions to the verdict.

The court, in its ruling, granted five acres of land for Muslims in lieu of the demolished Babri mosque where a new mosque could be constructed. But this land will be nowhere near the existing site. It has directed the government to find a “prominent” spot for the mosque’s construction. Though a consolation, the order misses the point which is that the issue was never a simple property dispute in the first place.