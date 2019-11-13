Multi-talented singer and actor John Legend was named People magazine’s “sexiest man alive” on Tuesday, but said he wondered whether he could live up to the title.

Legend, 40, is married to model Chrissy Teigen with whom he has two children and is the first black man to have achieved coveted Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT) status for his work on stage and screen.

“I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” the entertainer told People magazine.

“Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m

sexy enough to hold this title. I’m (also) following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”