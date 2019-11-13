Supporters of Venezuela's self-declared opposition leader Juan Guaido exited the country's embassy in Brazil on Wednesday, an official said, ending a standoff with rival backers of President Nicolas Maduro.

An advisor to Guaido's appointed ambassador Teresa Belandria confirmed that the supporters had left the embassy, hours after the face-off began.

Earlier on, Brazil's foreign minister said the Venezuelan embassy had been "invaded".

During the incident police were forced to break up clashes outside the embassy's gates.