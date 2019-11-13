WORLD
2 MIN READ
Guaido supporters end Venezuela embassy standoff in Brazil
Guaido supporters have reportedly exited the Venezuelan embassy in Brazil, according to an associate of self-declared opposition leader Juan Guaido
Guaido supporters end Venezuela embassy standoff in Brazil
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro fights with an opposition leader Juan Guaido's supporter outside Venezuelan embassy in Brasilia, Brazil, November 13, 2019 / Reuters
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
November 13, 2019

Supporters of Venezuela's self-declared opposition leader Juan Guaido exited the country's embassy in Brazil on Wednesday, an official said, ending a standoff with rival backers of President Nicolas Maduro. 

An advisor to Guaido's appointed ambassador Teresa Belandria confirmed that the supporters had left the embassy, hours after the face-off began.

Earlier on, Brazil's foreign minister said the Venezuelan embassy had been "invaded".

During the incident police were forced to break up clashes outside the embassy's gates.

RECOMMENDED

The confrontation at the embassy highlights the views of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has recognized Guaido as the country's leader.

Guaido has also been controversially recognised by most Western nations as the rightful leader of Venezuela.

Some of those nations have shown support to Guaido's coup efforts in the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return