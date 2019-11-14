A vast network of Indian fake news websites in dozens of countries have been created to promote Indian diplomatic interests, especially New Delhi’s criticism of Pakistan, a European news watchdog says in a report.

The Brussels-based EU DisinfoLab, an NGO, has discovered 265 bogus media outlets in 65 countries that are managed by what it calls an ‘Indian influence network’, which has in recent months tried to whitewash India’s annexation of disputed Kashmir territory.

But Alexandre Alaphilippe, DisinfoLab’s executive director, told TRT World that they have no evidence to establish a link between the websites and the Indian government.

Many of the websites, which are also linked to obscure human rights groups, share each other’s content, layering stories in ways that make it difficult for readers to find the source of the information.

A cursory look at some of these websites shows that they disproportionately report on the treatment of minorities in Pakistan including the problems in insurgency-hit Balochistan province.

Under the garb of names such as The American Weekly, Times of Bulgaria and Times of Cyprus, this network tries to give itself a cover of legitimacy, according to the DisInfo Lab’s database.

Many of them have social media accounts.

The network of fake news websites, two of which have been traced to Pakistan, were used to target policymakers in the United States and the European Union.

This is the first time DisinfoLab has come across a disinformation network of this scale, said Alaphilippe.

Caught in the act

This Indian disinformation network was uncovered in October when DisInfo Lab looked into a complaint that eptoday.com, a self-proclaimed magazine of the European Parliament, was recycling stories from Russia Today and Voice of America.