After Operation Peace Spring, Turkey says it has captured 287 Daesh terrorists in northeast Syria since the Operation Peace Spring and is holding hundreds of suspected Daesh militants.

Turkey wants to repatriate the terrorists back to their countries of origin, however, European Union countries lack a coherent policy for the repatriation of Daesh members.

EU countries don’t want to take their citizens back citing the threat that they may pose in the future.

Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said “Turkey is not a hotel” for Daesh members, earlier this month.

Some countries, such as the UK, Germany and Denmark, stripped citizenship from Daesh members, effectively washing their hands of any responsibility.

The stripping of citizenship raises questions about its basis in international law and the EU’s positioning on human rights.

These citizens are responsible for the myriad crimes committed against ordinary Iraqis and Syrians.

What International law says

Most EU states adopted the United Nations Security Councilresolution 2178 on foreign fighters in 2014 which recalls resolution 1373 from 2001 that says: “States shall ensure that their domestic laws and regulations establish serious criminal offenses sufficient to provide the ability to prosecute and to penalize in a manner duly reflecting the seriousness of the offense: (a) their nationals who travel or attempt to travel to a State other than their States of residence or nationality, and other individuals who travel or attempt to travel from their territories to a State other than their States of residence or nationality, for the purpose of the perpetration, planning, or preparation of, or participation in, terrorist acts, or the providing or receiving of terrorist training.”

Assistant Professor on International Law Kutluhan Bozkurt from Yeditepe University spoke to TRT World regarding the legal framework of the repatriation of Daesh members to Europe.

Bozkurt says countries do not have a right to refuse the repatriation of Daesh members who are their citizens. He adds that Turkey has the right to send these people to their own country for prosecution.

When it comes to the removal of citizenship for Daesh members, one major loophole in international law is the lack of a central sanction body, Bozkurt says.

“Sovereign states can make such arrangements (revoking citizenship) because their national interests come before international law, but it is not possible to say that such arrangements are in line with universal norms.”

Prosecuting Daesh members with EU citizenship in Iraq or Syria contradicts the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) because of the potential to be sentenced to death, which is forbidden in Europe.