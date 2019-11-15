Bolivia’s interim leader said Evo Morales can’t run as a candidate in any new elections, even as the ousted leader contended he is in fact still the president of the Andean country since its Legislative Assembly has yet to accept his resignation.

Bolivia was headed into uncharted territory on Friday with lawmakers trying to reach a deal for new elections, protests raging in parts of the country and rival claims to the presidency.

Morales stepped down on Sunday at military prompting, following nationwide protests over suspected vote-rigging in an October 20 election in which he claimed to have won a fourth term in office.

An Organisation of American States audit of the vote found widespread irregularities.

“If they haven’t accepted or rejected (his resignation), I can say that I’m still president,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press Thursday in Mexico, where he has been granted political asylum.

Morales wants UN mediation

Morales called for the United Nations, and possibly Pope Francis, to mediate in the nation’s political crisis following what he called a coup d’etat.

In Bolivia, thousands of his supporters of demonstrated for his return from Mexico.

“Evo: Friend, the people are with you!” shouted protesters in the town of Sacaba.

They had come overnight from Chapare, a coca-growing region where Morales became a prominent union leader before he became Bolivia’s first indigenous president. Soldiers blocked them from reaching the nearby city of Cochabamba, where Morales’ supporters and foes have clashed for weeks.

Many protesters waved the national flag and the multicolour “Wiphala” flag that represents indigenous peoples.

“We want respect,” said Maura Trujillo, a 52-year-old cocoa farmer who wore a colourful traditional billowing skirt and a hat commonly worn by Quechua women.

In the capital of La Paz, some gasoline stations ran out of supply because of street blockades in the nearby city of El Alto, a pro-Morales stronghold that is a major distribution point for fuel.

Jeanine Anez, a Senate deputy leader who claimed the interim presidency, was moving to establish authority in the turbulent country. She announced that Morales could not participate in elections again and criticised Mexico’s government for allowing Morales to rally support from Mexico City.

“We have to let the Mexican government know that cannot be happening,” Anez said.

Mexico, however, said Morales has a right to make political statements.

“Asylum recipients’ freedom of expression should not be subject to any greater limitations than those that would apply to any Mexican citizen,” Mexico’s foreign relations department said.

Much of the opposition to Morales sprang from his refusal to accept a referendum that would have forbidden him from running for a new term.

In the wake of Morales’ resignation, it was unclear whether Bolivian election officials would have to formally bar him from running in a new election.