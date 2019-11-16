Four close relatives of dead Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi have been arrested in a central Anatolian province on Saturday.

Kirsehir chief public prosecutor’s office said 25 close relatives of Baghdadi have been remanded in Kirsehir-based operations in four provinces.

The four relatives were arrested by Kirsehir Peace Penal Court for "being members of armed terror group," according to the statement from the prosecutor's office.

Other 21 suspects were remanded in Turkey's Kirsehir, Samsun, Ordu and Sanliurfa provinces.

After interrogations in Kirsehir Provincial Security Directorate, 21 suspects, including two children, were sent to Kirsehir Governorate to be sent to the repatriation centre.