Sri Lankans voted on Saturday for a new president in what could mark a comeback for the Rajapaksa clan, loved for crushing the Tamil Tigers but loathed for alleged war crimes, corruption and cosying up to China.

Despite 85,000 police on duty in an island that emerged from civil war only a decade ago and in April suffered Daesh-inspired bombings, gunmen attacked a convoy of 100 buses transporting minority Muslim voters in the northwest, police said. No casualties were reported.

In the Tamil-dominated northern peninsula of Jaffna, police reported to the Election Commission that the army was illegally manning roadblocks that could inhibit voters reaching polling booths.

Police also arrested 10 men there suspected of "trying to create trouble", a police official said.

At the 2015 election there was a series of explosions in the region that activists said were aimed at reducing turnout.

This time there were long queues outside polling stations even before voting began.

Minority Tamils and Muslims are seen as crucial to deciding the winner in the close contest, in which almost 16 million eligible will choose from a record 35 candidates.

Polling booths opened across the island at 7 am (0130 GMT) and voting would continue for 10 hours under tight security.

Results could come as early as midday (0630 GMT) on Sunday.

Tight race

Four years after political bruiser Rajapaksa lost power in 2015, his brother Gotabaya, 70, is running for the top job, promising development and security seven months after attacks killed 269 people.

His main opponent is Sajith Premadasa, 52, from the governing liberal United National Party (or UNP), son of assassinated former president Ranasinghe Premadasa, who is also vowing security and development as well as free sanitary pads for poor women.

The Rajapaksas are adored by Sri Lanka's Sinhalese majority for defeating the Tigers and ending Sri Lanka's 37-year civil war in 2009 in which around 100,000 people lost their lives on the Indian Ocean island nation of 21.6 million.