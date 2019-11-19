Yesterday, a veritable treasure trove of Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) leaked intelligence cables were laid bare by The Intercept and The New York Times, leaving officials in Tehran and their apologists around the world shell shocked.

The Iranian version of the Israeli Hasbara on social media was awfully muted as they scrambled for cover, attempting to decipher precisely which way they should spin the old and tired record of “resistance” this time.

But while the leaks do not (so far, as there is more to come) show too much that is new, what they do achieve beautifully in confirming what many have been criticising and talking about for the better part of 17 years now – Iran is an imperialist power.

Iran’s conquest of Iraq

Iran has always harboured regional hegemonical ambitions, even during the days of the authoritarian secular Pahlavi dynasty that was ultimately overthrown by the religious totalitarianism of Shia cleric Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1979.

Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi was one of the most trusted clients of the United States and was one of the few world leaders who had almost full access to the American armoury. He used this military clout to invade three Emirati islands still held by Iran today of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa, arm the Kurds in Iraq while oppressing his own Kurdish population, and forced Iraq into the humiliating Algiers Accord in 1975 that compelled Baghdad to cede half of its sovereignty over the strategic Shatt al Arab waterway to Tehran.

However, the Shah’s exploits never reached the heady heights of modern-day Iranian imperialism. The Iranian constitution established by the Khomeinist regime declared that the aims of the Islamic Revolution must be continued both “at home and abroad”.

While the Iran-Iraq War that ended in 1988 is instructive in how Khomeini attempted and failed to realise that ambition of spreading the revolution abroad, it is Iran’s conquest of Iraq by defeating the United States who had invaded illegally in 2003 that is most interesting.

As the leaks show, American incompetence under both the Bush and Obama administrations directly led to Washington’s loss of power and influence in the country they decimated.

Even the US acknowledges that the greatest beneficiary of American interventionism in Iraq was actually Iran.

MOIS’ cables show how Iranian intelligence scooped up former CIA agents and intelligence assets who were abandoned and left to fend for themselves after the Americans withdrew in 2011. These agents, fearing death at Iran’s hands, decided to switch sides and gave up all manner of information on CIA safehouses, their training, and vital intelligence they had shared with their American handlers.

Apart from this, the US also failed to outmanoeuvre Iran when it came to making sure they had the right men and women in the right places to exert influence and control. Iran deftly used its Shia credentials to recruit Iraqi agents who could occupy ministerial posts and military commands, many of whom it had recruited during the Iran-Iraq War.

Contemporary Iraq’s perennial parliamentarian, cabinet minister, and militia commander Hadi al Ameri, the feared leader of the sectarian Badr Organisation, was filmed fighting alongside his Iranian masters during the Iran-Iraq War. He is now one of the most influential people in the country.