WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sweden drops Assange rape investigation after nearly 10 years
The 48 year-old Australian citizen Julian Assange has repeatedly denied the allegation against him, made in 2010.
Sweden drops Assange rape investigation after nearly 10 years
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being taken from court, where he appeared on charges of jumping British bail seven years ago, in London, Wednesday May 1, 2019. / AP
Adam BensaidAdam Bensaid
November 19, 2019

A Swedish prosecutor said on Tuesday she would not proceed with an investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after a review of the evidence.

Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson said that the complainant's evidence was deemed credible and reliable, but that after nearly a decade, witnesses' memories had faded.

"After conducting a comprehensive assessment of what has emerged during the course of the preliminary investigation I then make the assessment that the evidence is not strong enough to form the basis for filing an indictment," Persson told a news conference.

The move by the prosecutor heads off a possible dilemma for the British courts which could potentially have had to decide between competing extradition requests from the United States and Sweden.

RECOMMENDED

However, the prosecutor said the decision to drop the investigation could be appealed.

Assange is being held in a British jail pending a hearing in February on extradition to the United States, which wants the 48 year-old Australian citizen over 18 criminal counts including conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law.

He was dragged from the Ecuadorian embassy in London in April this year after spending almost seven years holed up there to avoid extradition on the Swedish allegations. 

Since then, he has served a British jail sentence for skipping bail.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional