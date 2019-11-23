Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton said the White House denied him access to his Twitter account after his dismissal in early September, in a series of tweets that signal his return to the social media site.

"Since resigning as National Security Advisor, the White House has refused to return access to my personal Twitter account. Out of fear of what I may say?" Bolton wrote on Friday.

Prior to Friday's series of tweets, nothing had been published by Bolton since September 10, the day the US president announced his dismissal.

"To those who speculated I went into hiding, I'm sorry to disappoint!" he added.

The White House swept aside the charges, with spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham suggesting Bolton simply didn't know how to use the platform.

"Sometimes, I'll use my father as an example," she told a Fox Business Network discussion program.