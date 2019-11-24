Rafael Nadal beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 7-6 (7) to give Spain its sixth Davis Cup title with a win over first-time finalist Canada on Sunday.

Roberto Bautista Agut, playing three days after the death of his father, had given Spain a 1-0 lead by beating Félix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the first singles match.

The Spanish crowd that packed the Caja Magica centre court erupted when Nadal converted his third match point to clinch the title for Spain at the inaugural Davis Cup Finals with an insurmountable 2-0 lead.

Tournament organizer and Barcelona soccer star Gerard Piqué, his wife Shakira — who performed in the closing ceremony — and Spanish King Felipe VI were among those celebrating Spain’s first Davis Cup title since 2011.