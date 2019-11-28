In what is now becoming familiar scenes wherever Iran’s imperial power holds sway, this week we are met by more tragic reports that Tehran has been slaughtering its citizens by the hundreds to quell recent domestic unrest.

Iranians have taken to the streets since earlier this month to protest against rising taxes and petroleum price hikes that affect ordinary Iranians. Their government meanwhile, is busy wasting the nation’s treasure on foreign military adventures to cement its newly found imperial power that it has enjoyed since the United States invaded Iraq in 2003.

It should come as no surprise to anyone that Amnesty International has recently published a report outlining how their government killed at least 143 Iranian protesters. The human rights organisation confirmed that almost all the deaths against unarmed protesters were from bullet wounds, while one demonstrator was confirmed as having been brutally beaten to death by security forces and another had suffocated due to excessive tear gas exposure leading to asphyxiation.

Muted international condemnation

Amazingly, the international community has had such a muted response to Iran’s brutality against its people.

The European Union issued a paltry three-paragraph communique condemning the violence, calling on security forces to exercise “maximum restraint” and for protesters to “demonstrate peacefully”. The United Nations also expressed concern at the loss of life, while several other states also made some hesitant mutterings on the welfare of the protesters.

No one explicitly called out Iran for what it is doing, namely the “deadly and unwarranted use of force to crush dissent”, according to Amnesty. And how else can we describe what Iran is doing?

It is not as though Iranian demonstrators are armed to the teeth and actively attempting to instigate a revolution, which would be ironic considering the Iranian state’s incessant “revolutionary” propaganda designed to justify everything that it does.

Iranian security forces have been filmed on rooftops to get a good vantage with which to shoot protesters, used direct live fire at close range, and deliberately shot at protesters who were attempting to flee the carnage. This all followed what amounted to a green light for security forces to use excessive violence from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after he described protesters as “villains”. These "villains" were simply for asking for their right to a dignified life under a functioning socio-economic system. Sadly, Khamenei has nothing to say about the real villains who are shooting unarmed protesters in the back.

Imperial Iran tolerates no dissent

But it is not only across Iran that peaceful protesters are facing the wrath of Tehran’s security apparatus.

In Lebanon, which has experienced civil unrest over an economic crisis brought about by sectarian politicians and corrupt officials, militants carrying Iranian proxy Hezbollah’s banners aloft set upon peaceful demonstrators in the capital Beirut and the southern city of Sour earlier this week.

The men belonging to the Shia militant organisation wielded knives, steel batons, and hurled rocks at anti-graft protesters, burning tents and destroying private property.