Bolivia’s interim government that took over after president-elect Evo Morales resigned and fled to Mexico on November 10 has moved away from Morales’ leftist policies and distanced itself from his former allies.

Morales, who announced that he had been elected for a fourth term in the controversial October 20 elections had changed the constitution which allowed only for two presidential terms.

After being in power for almost 14 years as the first indigenous president, Morales had lost a referendum to run again but his country’s higher court granted his wish so his party, Movement for Socialism (MAS), nominated him.

Morales declared his presidential election win despite allegations from his opponents that the vote was rigged.

Interim President Jeanine Anez, the senator who took over after Morales was ousted at the military’s urging, assigned a temporary ambassador to the United States on Tuesday, November 26.

This is a significant development because Bolivia was previously aligned with other socialist Latin American states such as Venezuela and Cuba, and had not had a US ambassador for 11 years. The new ambassador, Walter Oscar Serrate Cuellar, has served as the country's representative to the UN in the past.

When Morales was in power, US relations had been strained, and they hit a particular low during the time of the then US President George W. Bush. Bolivia and the US expelled each other’s ambassadors in late 2008.

Anez has also altered Bolivia’s foreign policy in the short time that she has been interim president. AFPreported that she broke ties with Cuba and Venezuela, going so far as to recognise Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido who challenged Nicolas Maduro and declared himself president.

Foreign Minister Karen Longaric, according to AFP, announced Venezuelan diplomats would be sent home for “violating diplomatic norms.”