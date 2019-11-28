NATO should address the concerns of all the members of the alliance, as Turkey deserves what other regions get too, Turkey's foreign minister said on Thursday.

"NATO must act in a way that will meet the concerns of all allies. What is wanted for the Baltics should be wanted for us too," FM Mevlut Cavusoglu told a press conference in the capital, Ankara, with Masrour Barzani, the visiting prime minister of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

PKK and FETO threats

Turkey says NATO has failed to recognise the threat it faces from the terrorist PKK/YPG group along its southern border with Syria.

Cavusoglu added that Turkey has told both Iraq's central government and the KRG in northern Iraq about its expectations regarding the presence of the terrorist groups PKK/YPG and the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and the fight against them.

"There are 350,000 Kurds [refugees] in Turkey, and more than 250,000 Syrian Kurds in Iraq right now. They are not able to return to Syria because the PKK/YPG exiled them," he added.

“I explained [to Cavusoglu] that we are in a dialogue with Baghdad for a deal which will be for regional interests. We believe that the entire region will benefit from a deal between Baghdad and the Kurdish region,” Barzani said.

Barzani said his country opposes the presence of the PKK in Sinjar and other parts of Iraq.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terror attacks in Turkey.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation.

In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state, more than 40,000 people have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

FETO is led by US-based cleric, Fetullah Gulen.

Gulen is accused of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.