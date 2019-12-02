TRIPOLI, Lebanon- Walking to al Nour Square in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli, a set of colourful tents stand out with people sitting, bantering, pacing in and out of what has become the central space for protests in the Sunni-majority coastal city amid ongoing anti-corruption rallies in the country.

A huge abandoned building overlooking the square is repainted with a monumental mural of the Lebanese flag, carrying a slogan: "We are continuing until the downfall of the president and the parliament.”

Like every day, mid-afternoon protesters are starting to fill the popular square. In its bustle, a girl in a t-shirt and jeans with a keffiyeh scarf around her neck turns up at a tent and greets three revolutionary comrades. She has been advocating for women’s rights since the early rallies.

“The revolution is a female,” the 21-year-old named Natalie Rahid said, repeating a slogan that gained traction three weeks into the uprising. She is amazed by the massive role women have played in the protest movement on a national scale, including in Tripoli, despite its reputation for conservatism.

Citing some of the traditional gender stereotypes in the so-called capital of the north, she emphasised that whether in terms of work accessibility, economic opportunities, civil or human rights, widely speaking women continue to face discrimination on many levels.

Regarding employment, some of them are looked down on in their workplaces, others cannot find work, or are forced to stay home and look after the family.

This is particularly the case in underserved areas of the northern region, where opportunities in the labour market are usually scarce, with even fewer opportunities for women, and social norms much more gender-biased.

Gender discrimination with regard to the type of work, pay, terms of employment, work-life balance, career development and training affect women greatly, with unfair practices against females occurring at any stage of their employment.

“Even for the most basic jobs, women find less opportunities because the number of vacancies has gone down, and jobs are given to men more easily,” said Louana Sabbah, a young NGO worker, sitting at a cafe in a new neighbourhood of Tripoli. “It’s a manly culture.”

As for women who are employed, she continued, wage gaps hover around $200, with men earning from $700 up to $1,000 a month on average. The income inequality is more reduced for low-paid jobs.

“I used to work as an administrator for $300 a month. A man wouldn’t work for such pay since he’s deemed the breadwinner in the family, he will get paid more,” said Wisam Tayar, a feminist and human rights worker manning one of the many protest tents in al Nour Square. “It all goes back to gender roles and social construction.”

Sabbah stressed that in her hometown, it is not culturally accepted for a woman who has family responsibilities to go into a standard job and be away from home the whole day. Moreover, women tend to get married at a very young age which heavily restricts their educational and work prospects, leaving them with few rights and little, if any, economic independence.

“The only thing people here care about is not to expose women to the outside world because that will give her the chance to see for herself, know her rights, and speak up,” the young woman argued.

Lebanon’s second biggest city has been a hot spot for security instability in the past years with recurring violence between the Sunni residents of the Bab-al-Tabbaneh neighbourhood and the Alawite Muslims living in the neighbouring area of Jabal Mohsen. The city’s conflict found fertile ground in poverty and joblessness, especially among the local youth.

If Tripolitans have suffered from years of severe economic deprivation, women have borne the brunt of under-development and marginalisation in the northern city struggling with extreme poverty and unemployment rates as high as 50 percent in some neighbourhoods.

“You will find around the city women driving taxis, or female street vendors selling even small items like tissues and gums just to provide for their families,” Rahid noted. “It’s hard for men, let alone for women.”

She said that women in Tripoli, from all ages, backgrounds and classes, were “the first ones among everyone else to revolt” as they realised they had high stakes in the Lebanese revolution. They pay a double price for enduring difficult everyday situations in the conservative, impoverished town.

“Finding a new space to discuss with women, young and old, of different sects, social statuses and educational backgrounds, coming together around the same demands, was an enlightening experience,” the young activist rejoiced.

She explained that, unlike before, women now speak out and interact with each other in public places. Townsmen have been surprisingly cooperative and supportive, treating their female counterparts on an even footing and not allowing any discriminatory behaviour against them. This has helped change perceptions in the wider community, with more men gradually listening to women and encouraging them to be an active part in daily protests.

“The revolution has opened a new era for Lebanese women, enabling them to raise their voices on issues they have talked about for a long time but no one has paid attention to,” Sabbah pointed out.

Laws governing marriage, divorce, child custody and inheritance fall within the remit of the various sectarian courts, which are heavily discriminatory against women.