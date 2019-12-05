A US Navy sailor shot and killed two people at the historic military base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Wednesday, military officials said, before fatally shooting himself.

The shooter died from "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound", the officials said in a press briefing, adding that a third victim is in stable condition after being hospitalised.

"We have confirmed that two [victims] are deceased. One is in stable condition in a local hospital. I can also report that the shooter, who has tentatively been identified as an active-duty sailor assigned to USS Columbia SSN 771, is also deceased by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," Rear Admiral Robert Chadwick said.

The names of the victims and the shooter were not shared.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said earlier on Twitter that the three victims were all civilians working for the US Department of Defense.

"I join in solidarity with the people of Hawaii as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting," Governor David Ige said on Twitter.

"Details are still emerging as security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam investigate."