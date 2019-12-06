India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is introducing a new bill to parliament which limits the granting of nationality to non-Muslim refugees only.

According to the Times newspaper, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet approved the bill on Wednesday and now it is subject to approval by MPs. As the BJP has a majority in the Indian parliament’s lower house, the bill is expected to pass into law.

Critics say the move further demonstrates the BJP and Modi’s agenda of marginalising India’s Muslim population, which amounts to around 14 percent of its 1.3 billion strong population.

“BJP is showing its true colours and implementing their ideology. #Citizenship cannot be granted on the basis of religion. #CitizenshipAmendmentBill is a violation of Article 14 and 21 and plot to make Muslims stateless in their own country,” wrote the Telangana state based Muslim political party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

The move is the latest BJP measure that specifically targets Muslim communities within India and territories under its control.

In August, New Delhi stripped the majority Muslim state of Jammu and Kashmir of its constitutional protections, which gave it a degree of nominal autonomy.