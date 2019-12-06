Modi's BJP moves to block Muslim refugees from getting Indian nationality
WORLD
3 MIN READ
Modi's BJP moves to block Muslim refugees from getting Indian nationalityThe measure is the latest move by the governing Hindu nationalist BJP that targets followers of Islam. A previous measure stripped millions of mainly Muslim residents of Assam of citizenship.
Indians take photographs of a portrait of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi, with an outline of the India map made with colored powder and surrounded by rose petals, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat state, India. / AP
By Shafik Mandhai
December 6, 2019

India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is introducing a new bill to parliament which limits the granting of nationality to non-Muslim refugees only.

According to the Times newspaper, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet approved the bill on Wednesday and now it is subject to approval by MPs. As the BJP has a majority in the Indian parliament’s lower house, the bill is expected to pass into law.

Critics say the move further demonstrates the BJP and Modi’s agenda of marginalising India’s Muslim population, which amounts to around 14 percent of its 1.3 billion strong population.

“BJP is showing its true colours and implementing their ideology. #Citizenship cannot be granted on the basis of religion. #CitizenshipAmendmentBill is a violation of Article 14 and 21 and plot to make Muslims stateless in their own country,” wrote the Telangana state based Muslim political party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

The move is the latest BJP measure that specifically targets Muslim communities within India and territories under its control.

In August, New Delhi stripped the majority Muslim state of Jammu and Kashmir of its constitutional protections, which gave it a degree of nominal autonomy.

RECOMMENDED

That was followed by a crackdown that cut off internet and phone connections across the region, a disputed territory between India and Pakistan, shutting its residents off from the outside world.

Also in August, the country published a list of Indian citizens in the eastern state of Assam, excluding almost two million people, who up until that point had considered themselves Indian nationals. 

Those omitted, who were overwhelmingly Muslim, are accused of either being or descended from people who moved from Bangladesh as illegal immigrants.

Critics said the move was aimed at shifting the demographics of the state so Muslims make up a smaller share. 

The BJP has also vowed to build a Hindu temple in Ayodhya at the site of the historic Babri Mosque, which was destroyed by Hindu hardliners in 1992.

After the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the BJP's long-standing demand of replacing the site of Babri Mosque with a Hindu temple, the party said it would “explore all possibilities within the framework of the constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.”

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal