Since October, sustained anti-government protests have emerged in Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran. While in all three states, violence has been used to disrupt the protests, these governments do not rely on coercion alone to survive.

All states rely on a communication strategy that attributes all domestic problems to foreign interference. Some may say these excuses are elaborate conspiracy theories meant to blame everyone but the government themselves.

What appear as “conspiracy theories” should not be dismissed for their content outright, but seen as a broader strategy of survival. They are articulated as rhetorical campaigns to cement loyalty between the regime and their loyalists while undermining the narrative of those who take to the streets.

Conspiracy theory versus regime survival tactic

While besieged regimes defend their positions of power with armed force, they have also fallen back on systems of what detractors call “conspiracy theories.”

Since 2011, leaders threatened by domestic uprisings from Benghazi to Damascus played upon a victimhood psychosis. Close to a decade later, this strategy continues. Defensive statements made during the 2019 protests reveal how government leaders view themselves, and the “struggles” that they are uniquely qualified to fight. If they were to fall, so would their struggles against Israel, the US, Saudi Arabia, and Daesh.

Iran, Syria, and Hezbollah in Lebanon derived legitimacy from a “resistance” discourse. Supported by Iran, Syria and Hezbollah’s proto-state are on the frontlines with Israel. From this perspective, the 2011 protests in Syria that evolved into a civil war and the domestic uprising in Lebanon that began in October can be blamed on Israel as a means to undermine their axis of resistance.

While opponents of these states might characterise the regime’s statements as delusional conspiracy theories, for those who stay home during the protests, one person’s conspiracy theory is another person’s truth.

Rather than dismissing conspiracy theories outright, the excuses uttered by besieged governments are essentially elite “interpretative schemata,” and offer frameworks to understand the regimes’ worldview better.

The historical legacy

One of the legacies of European imperialism is a legacy of British, French, and Russian machinations, operating behind the scenes to manipulate the region in the 19th and early 20th centuries. For example, the subject of a popular book in Iran, My Uncle Napoleon, published in the seventies, deals with foreign intrigues in Tehran during World War II.

During the ensuing Cold War, the US, the Soviet Union, and Israel emerged as the source of these “conspiracies,” theories of which abounded among Middle East publics.

From the Iranian perspective, the memory of how a CIA agent, Kermit Roosevelt, with a bag full of money could bring protesters on the street in 1953 to overthrow the government in a coup remains seared in the memory of the leaders of the Islamic Republic.