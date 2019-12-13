POLITICS
Olympic mile, 800-meter champion Peter Snell dead at 80
Peter Snell, who is regarded as one of the greatest middle-distance runners of all-time, won the 800 meters at the 1960 Rome Olympics aged 21, and the 800-1,500 double at the 1964 Tokyo Games.
Medalists in the Olympic 1,500-meter run at the Tokyo Summer Games, stand on podium with their awards, October 21, 1964. Peter Snell, centre, of New Zealand, was the winner; Josef Odlozil, left, of Czechoslovakia, was second, and John Davies of New Zealand, right, was third. / AP
By Ali Riza SAN
December 13, 2019

Three-time Olympic champion and world mile record-holder Peter Snell has died in Dallas. He was aged 80.

He was the first man since 1920 to win the 800 and 1,500 golds at the same Olympics. No male athlete has done so since.

Snell also won two Commonwealth Games gold medals in the 880 yards and mile at Perth in 1962.

He twice held the mile world record and also held world records in the 800 meters, 880 yards, 1,000 meters, and the 4x1-mile relay.

Snell's death was confirmed by family friend and New Zealand sports historian Ron Palenski, who heads New Zealand's Sport Hall of Fame.

“It is very sad news, a grievous loss for New Zealand,” Palenski said. “In terms of track and field, he is probably the greatest athlete New Zealand has had.”

Snell was coached by Arthur Lydiard, an innovator who was regarded as one of the world’s finest coaches of middle and long distance athletes. Lydiard also coached Murray Halberg to win the 5,000 meters at Rome in 1960.

Snell’s wife, Miki, said he died suddenly at his home in Dallas around noon on Thursday. He had been suffering from a heart ailment and had required a pacemaker for several years.

Snell’s athletics career was relatively short. He retired in 1965 to pursue educational opportunities in the United States.

Snell graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in human performance from the University of California, Davis, and later with a PhD in exercise physiology from Washington State University.

He became a research fellow at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in 1981, later becoming director of the university's Human Performance Center.

Snell was knighted by New Zealand in 2009. A statue in his honor stands at Cooks Gardens, Whanganui, near his birthplace of Opunake, where he broke the mile world record for the first time in 1962.

SOURCE:AP
