Lebanon's Saad Hariri said on Wednesday he is not a candidate for prime minister but insisted that formal consultations to designate a new premier will take place on Thursday as scheduled.

"I announce that I will not be a candidat e to form the coming government," Hariri said in a statement.

"I am heading tomorrow to take part in the consultations ... on this basis, insisting that they not be delayed for any reason," he said.

Hariri did not say who he would nominate for the post in the consultations which President Michel Aoun is due to host on Thursday. Aoun, a Maronite Christian, is required to designate the candidate with the most support among Lebanon's 128 MPs.

The only candidate with the support of Lebanon's Sunni Muslim religious establishment, Hariri had appeared the only candidate for the job earlier this week despite political tension with adversaries including Aoun.

But the picture was complicated when the Christian Lebanese Forces said it would name neither Hariri nor anyone else in the consultations, meaning his candidacy would not enjoy the support of either of Lebanon's two main Christian parties.

Mob moves through Tripoli

Hariri's announcement comes as a mob in Lebanon attacked the office of a Sunni Muslim religious leader in the northern city of Tripoli, smashing in windows early on Wednesday, reports said.

The assailants then moved to one of the city’s main squares and set fire to the municipality’s Christmas tree.