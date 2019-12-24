Syrian regime forces pressed ahead Monday with a new military assault on the country's last rebel stronghold that began last week, an offensive that has set off a mass exodus of civilians fleeing to safer areas near the Turkish border.

Under the cover of air strikes and heavy shelling, Syrian regime forces have been pushing into the northwestern province of Idlib toward a rebel-held town, Maaret al Numan. The town sits on a key highway linking the capital Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo, Syria's largest.

The immediate goal of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces appeared to be reopening the highway, which has been closed by the rebels since 2012.

Risk of humanitarian catastrophe

Idlib province is dominated by Al Qaeda-linked militants. It's also home to 3 million civilians, and the United Nations has warned of the growing risk of a humanitarian catastrophe along the Turkish border. The United Nations says over half of the civilians in Idlib have been internally displaced following continuing reports of air strikes in the area.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is alarmed by the escalation of fighting and is calling for an immediate halt to hostilities, his spokesman said late Monday.

The spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said earlier that a UN-negotiated six-hour humanitarian pause had enabled safe passage for more than 2,500 people to flee.

Over the past three days, some 39 communities were reportedly been affected by shelling in northern Hama, southern Idlib and western Aleppo governorates, while 47 communities were reportedly hit by air strikes, Dujarric said.

“The UN urges all parties to ensure the protection of civilians, and to allow sustained and unhindered access by all humanitarian parties to provide life-saving assistance to all in need,” the UN spokesman said.

Residents of villages and towns in southern parts of Idlib province have been fleeing with their belongings in trucks, cars and on motorcycles.

The regime's ground offensive resumed last week after the collapse of a ceasefire, in place since the end of August.

Before this latest bout of violence, the UN reported that some 60,000 Idlib residents had already been displaced since the regime's bombing campaign began late last month.

Maaret al Numan

The pro-regime Al Watan newspaper said Syrian regime forces were a few kilometres (miles) away from Maaret al Numan, adding that the town “might surrender to the army without fighting.”