Officials in Somalia say al Shabab militants killed three soldiers during an attack on a military base in the southwest on Monday.

The assault on the Gofgadud base in the Bay region by the al Qaeda-affiliated group marks the latest setback for Somalia's army, which is expected to take over responsibility for the country's security from an African Union force next year.

Colonel Ahmed Yusuf, a Somali military officer, said Somali troops made a brief tactical withdrawal amid heavy artillery shelling before regaining control of the base.

He said six al Shabab militants were killed in the army’s counter-attack that forced the extremists to withdraw.

Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, asserting that it killed or wounded more than 30 soldiers.