WORLD
2 MIN READ
Al Shabab attack on military base kills three soldiers - Somalia officials
The attack on Gofgadud base in the Bay region marks the latest setback for Somalia's army, which is expected to take over responsibility for the country's security from an African Union force next year.
Al Shabab attack on military base kills three soldiers - Somalia officials
In this file photo from July 13, 2019, a car can be seen after it was destroyed during an attack at the Asasey Hotel, in Kismayo, Somalia. / AP Archive
By Gizem Taşkın
December 24, 2019

Officials in Somalia say al Shabab militants killed three soldiers during an attack on a military base in the southwest on Monday.

The assault on the Gofgadud base in the Bay region by the al Qaeda-affiliated group marks the latest setback for Somalia's army, which is expected to take over responsibility for the country's security from an African Union force next year.

Colonel Ahmed Yusuf, a Somali military officer, said Somali troops made a brief tactical withdrawal amid heavy artillery shelling before regaining control of the base.

He said six al Shabab militants were killed in the army’s counter-attack that forced the extremists to withdraw.

Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, asserting that it killed or wounded more than 30 soldiers.

RECOMMENDED

Years of conflict and al Shabab attacks, along with famine, shattered Somalia, which is home to more than 12 million people.

The Horn of Africa nation has been trying to rebuild since establishing its first functioning transitional government in 2012. 

Al Shabab was pushed out of the capital, Mogadishu, and other major cities several years ago but still carries out suicide attacks across Somalia.

With a federal government established, pressure is growing on Somalia’s military to assume full responsibility for the country’s security.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks