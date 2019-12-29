Andy Murray has withdrawn from next month's Australian Open because of a pelvic injury, the three-time Grand Slam champion's management team announced on Saturday.

The former world number one, who has been making an inspirational comeback after hip resurfacing surgery, has decided not to travel to Melbourne after the injury he sustained at the end of the season failed to improve as he had hoped.

Murray, who has been able to train on court this week, will miss the January 20-February 2 Grand Slam where he has been a five-time losing finalist and will also not play for Britain in the inaugural ATP Cup in Australia, starting on January 3.

"Unfortunately, I've had a setback and as a precaution need to work through that before competing," the Scot told the BBC.

"I've worked so hard to get myself into a situation where I can play at the top level and I'm gutted I'm not going to be able to play."

His management team said in an email: "It was always going to be a tight turnaround, but the team took the decision not to rush back, so he'll continue hitting on court and building up fitness in January."