An Iranian-backed Iraqi militia vowed Monday to retaliate for US military strikes in Iraq and Syria that killed 25 of its fighters and wounded dozens, raising concerns of new attacks that could threaten American interests in the region.

The Iraqi government said it will reconsider its relationship with the US-led coalition, the first time it has said it will do so since an agreement was struck to keep some US troops in the country. It called the attack a “flagrant violation" of its sovereignty.

Death toll rises to 25

An Iranian-backed militia said on Monday that the death toll from US military strikes in Iraq and Syria against its fighters has risen to 25, vowing to exact revenge for the "aggression of evil American ravens".

The announcement in Baghdad came a day after Secretary of Defence Mark Esper said Washington had carried out military strikes targeting the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia blamed for a rocket attack that killed a US contractor in Iraq last week.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the strikes send the message that the US will not tolerate actions by Iran that jeopardise American lives.

The US military said "precision defensive strikes" were conducted against five sites of Kataib Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades in Iraq and Syria.

Kataib Hezbollah comes under the umbrella militia group Hashd al Shaabi or the People's Mobilisation Units. Many of them are supported by Iran.

"Our battle with America and its mercenaries is now open to all possibilities," Kataib Hezbollah said in a statement around midnight Sunday.

"We have no alternative today other than confrontation and there is nothing that will prevent us from responding to this crime."

The US blames the militia for a rocket barrage Friday that killed a US defence contractor at a military compound near Kirkuk, in northern Iraq. Officials said as many as 30 rockets were fired in that attack.

Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah is not part of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

The Popular Mobilisation Units said on Sunday that the US strikes killed at least 19 of Kataib Hezbollah's members. But Kataib Hezbollah spokesman Mohammed Mohieh said on Monday that the death toll rose to 25.

At least 51 militiamen were wounded and some of them were serious condition, he said, adding that the militia group's commanders would decide on the retaliation.

US strikes 'obvious case of terrorism'