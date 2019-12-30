Al Shabab militants have claimed responsibility for Saturday's massive car bomb in the Somali capital Mogadishu that killed 81 people, including two Turkish citizens.

Saturday's attack hit a busy checkpoint in the southwest of the city, killing 81 people, including a dozen university students, in the country's deadliest assault in two years.

Scores more were wounded in the blast that left surrounding vehicles charred and twisted in an area clogged with traffic because of the checkpoint and a tax office collecting fees from trucks and buses.

"The mujahideen carried (out) an attack ... targeting a convoy of Turkish mercenaries and apostate militia who were escorting them," Al Shabab spokesman Sheik Ali Mohamud Rage said in an audio message.

Over a dozen students killed

Among the dead were 16 students from the private Banadir University whose bus was passing through the crossroads as the bomb detonated.

For the first time, Al Shabab apologised to the civilian victims of the attack, which it justified as necessary in fight against the Somali State and its foreign backers.