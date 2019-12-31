Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is set to return for their Premier League visit to Arsenal on New Year's Day after sitting out Saturday's 2-0 win over Burnley as a precaution, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

The France international returned from a long injury layoff as a substitute in a 2-0 defeat at Watford on Dec. 22 and played 45 minutes in the 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

Pogba felt pain in his ankle after the Newcastle game but Solskjaer said the 26-year-old would be ready for Arsenal.

"He's been out for a long while and he didn't feel right," Solskjaer told reporters. "When you've been out for such a while it's always going to take time until you're 100%.

"He wasn't ready (to face Burnley) because he's not really done too many games and he's had two in a few days and he just needed another day's recovery."

Pogba has been repeatedly linked in the media with a move away from United but his agent Mino Raiola told Sky Sports on Monday that the midfielder would be staying at Old Trafford.

"Paul has always respected Manchester United just as Manchester United has also always respected Paul. And the only one that talks for Manchester United and for Paul is Ole...