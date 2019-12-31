North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is set to make a closely watched New Year address on Wednesday that is likely to offer a glimpse of a "new path" he has vowed to take if the US fails to meet his deadline to soften its stance over denuclearisation.

The New Year address is expected to touch upon a wide range of issues, from foreign affairs and military development to the economy and education.

In his 2019 speech, Kim said he might have to change course if Washington sticks to its pressure campaign and demands unilateral action, while stressing a "self-reliant" economy, a drive he has launched amid tightening sanctions.

The US was on track to ignore a year-end deadline set by Kim, which Washington has downplayed as artificial, to show more flexibility to reopen talks aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

The upcoming speech is expected to be the culmination of an ongoing meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's 7th Central Committee, a key policy-making body that Kim convened on Saturday. It was still under way on Tuesday, state media said.

Discussions at the gathering remain largely unknown, but official media KCNA said on Tuesday that Kim spent seven hours during a Monday session discussing state, economic and military building. On Sunday, he called for "positive and offensive measures" to ensure the country's security.

"The Central Committee plenary meeting is meant to legitimise the process behind the policy decisions Kim Jong-un will announce in his New Year speech," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

"This meeting is to provide political justification for the economic and security policies Pyongyang will pursue in 2020."