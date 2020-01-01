New Orleans cornerback Justin Hardee has a message for those who might think the Saints are doomed after failing to win a first round bye in the NFL playoffs. "We just gonna get it the harder way," Hardee wrote on Twitter. "Our story gone be that much better."

With a sparkling 13-3 record and National Football Conference (NFC) South championship, The Saints missed out on a first round bye when the San Francisco 49ers stopped Seattle inches short of the goal line to win the NFC West title on Sunday.

That dropped the Saints into the wild card round where they will face the Minnesota Vikings (10-6) in New Orleans on Sunday.

And the odds grew longer.

Since the wild card system began in 1970, only two NFC wild card teams have won the Super Bowl: the 2007 New York Giants and the 2010 Green Bay Packers, according to http://www.profootballhof.com

The Saints are a touchdown favorite over the Vikings, but then the going gets tougher.