Leicester kept alive their faint hopes of catching Premier League leaders Liverpool as Ayoze Perez returned to haunt Newcastle in Wednesday's 3-0 win at St James' Park.

Spanish forward Perez put Leicester ahead nine minutes before the break with his fifth goal since swapping Newcastle for the King Power Stadium in the close-season.

James Maddison doubled Leicester's shortly afterwards and Hamza Choudhury bagged the late third as Brendan Rodgers' side made a flying start to 2020.

Leicester's seventh away league win this season maintained their mastery of Newcastle, who lost 5-0 to the Foxes earlier this season after also losing their League Cup second-round clash.

Second-placed Leicester are now 10 points behind Liverpool, who face Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday.

Newcastle suffered a third successive league defeat for the first time since October 2018 and boss Steve Bruce and his players were loudly booed by the frustrated locals.

Jamie Vardy was absent again after Leicester's 17-goal leading scorer missed the win at West Ham following the birth of his baby daughter.

But Ben Chilwell, Caglar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira, You ri Tielemans, Maddison and Wilfred Ndidi all returned after being rested at West Ham.

Leicester's reinforced line-up were quickly on the front foot and Jonny Evans forced a good save from Martin Dubravka with a towering header in the opening moments.

Dubravka had to get down well again to parry a low drive from Tielemens.

Despite Leicester's early pressure, Newcastle should have taken the lead when Joelinton ran onto Jonjo Shelvey's defence-splitting pass.

Joelinton's initial shot was saved by Kasper Schmeichel and from the rebound, the out-of-form striker somehow managed to head completely off target with the goal at his mercy.