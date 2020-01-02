A Dubai tech firm is hoping to crack China's strong grip on Africa's mobile market by manufacturing its own smartphone on the continent.

The Mara Group is hoping the home-bred smartphone, made in South Africa and Rwanda, will compete against the might of China's Tecno, which sells more handsets to Rwandans than any other company.

The Mara Group, the company which owns the smartphone, is hoping to produce 1.5 million of them on the continent each year.

Since launching in the Rwandan capital Kigali on October 7, the Mara group employs 200 people and has since opened another sister production plant in South Africa.

The Rwandan government has already embarked upon an ambitious plan to focus on information and communication technology to transform the country into a middle-income nation through full digitisation.

These mobile smartphones fit in with the plan.

'Africa ... can actually be a producer'

With the recent development of facilities like nationwide 4G and a fibre-optic network, the majority of people are adopting mobile phones for banking and data, not just phone calls.

In 2012, Rwanda scrapped import duty on mobiles and in 2015 the law was revised to remove import tax and VAT.

Two out of every three Rwandans now have a mobile, but the aim is to expand smartphones. Currently, just 15 percent of the population has bought one according to the National Institute of statistics.

Managing Director Eddy Sebera said the phones have "reassured the global market that Africa as well can actually be a producer and not only a consumer".

And they make use of industry-standard technology.

"Our phones are operating with an Android One platform, this is what we are using, it is an android phone, it is fully certified by Google and it has all capability that you wish to have from an Android," Sebera said.

Cheap China phones