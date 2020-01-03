CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Female directors reached record highs during 2019 Hollywood
Women made up 10.6% of directors of the top movies last year, a study found. They comprised 20% of all directors, writers, producers, editors and cinematographers on the top 100 grossing films of 2019 according to a second report.
Female directors reached record highs during 2019 Hollywood
In this file photo, director Greta Gerwig poses at the premiere of the film "Little Women" ("Les Filles du Docteur March") at the cinema Gaumont Marignan in Paris, France, December 12, 2019. / Reuters
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
January 3, 2020

The number of women behind the camera on Hollywood movies jumped to record levels in 2019, with 12 directing top-grossing films including "Frozen II," "Captain Marvel" and "Hustlers," two studies showed on Thursday.

Women made up 10.6 percent of directors of the top movies last year, more than double the percentage in 2018 and the highest percentage of female directors in the past decade, a study by the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at the University of Southern California found.

They comprised 20 percent of all directors, writers, producers, editors and cinematographers on the top 100 grossing films of 2019, up from 16 percent in 2018, according to a second report by the Center for the study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University.

"This is the first time we have seen a shift in hiring practices for female directors in 13 years," said Annenberg study author Stacy L. Smith.

Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" and Olivia Wilde's "Booksmart" also helped propel the record numbers.

The push for more diversity in directing and producing roles has been a major topic in Hollywood for more than a decade, and was given extra impetus by the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, fueled by the sexual harassment scandal that has roiled the entertainment industry.

Yet only one woman - Kathryn Bigelow for "The Hurt Locker" in 2010 - has ever won a best director Oscar, and only four women have been nominated for Hollywood's top awards since 2008, including the Oscars, Golden Globes, Directors Guild Awards, and Critics Choice Awards.

RECOMMENDED

No women were included in the director nominees for the 2020 Golden Globe awards which take place on Sunday, and both Smith and Martha Lauzen in San Diego said more work needed to be done.

"Men continue to outnumber women 4 to 1 in key behind-the-scenes roles. It's odd to talk about reaching historic highs when women remains so far from parity," Lauzen said in a statement.

"We won't know if 2019 was a single good year or the beginning of an upward trend until we see the numbers for 2020 and 2021," Lauzen added.

2020 is already off to a good start with four of the year's most anticipated blockbusters - "Mulan," Wonder Woman 1984," "Black Widow" and "Eternals" - directed by women.

Smith singled out Netflix Inc for praise, saying that 20 percent of the streaming platform's 2019 directors of US fictional films were women.

"Legacy studios must recognize that the world and the talent pipeline looks vastly different from their hiring practices and act to reflect that reality," she said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'