As the sun set over the Middle East yesterday evening, no one could have guessed that by the time it rose again, the entire political and security landscape of the region would be completely altered.

As if the events of New Year’s Eve and the siege of the US embassy in Baghdad were not monumental enough to close off last year, the slaying of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, in an American strike in Baghdad was an absolutely seismic way to start the new year.

Trump is stamping US authority

As argued elsewhere, the attack on the US embassy by pro-Iran Iraqi Shia militants was a slap in the face of the American self-perception of being a force to be reckoned with. While US President Donald Trump took immediate action to prevent the embassy situation from degenerating into a rehash of the 1979 US embassy hostage crisis in Tehran, the world was watching to see how Washington would retaliate to any further provocations.

The answer to that question came in bloody fashion overnight, as a suspected US drone attacked a convoy of at least two vehicles travelling from Baghdad International Airport, killing Soleimani and other senior Iraqi and Lebanese militants.

Among the dead were senior Popular Mobilisation Forces officers, including US designated terrorist Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, as well as six others.

The strike was seemingly ordered after katyusha rockets commonly used by Iran-backed militias struck US and Coalition facilities within the airport, yet the timing and the targeting of the American retaliation suggests it was premeditated. Indeed, the Pentagon issued a statement confirming that the strike had taken place at the order of President Trump.

But this attack is not your run-of-the-mill attack. Soleimani is one of Iran’s most decorated military commanders and the architect of its modern empire. The fact that he has just been killed by the United States is a terrible blow to Iranian morale and will make its proxies and allies fearful of what may happen to them should Washington decide to exercise its considerable military might. Soleimani is irreplaceable and his loss will mean that Iran will have to retaliate or else risk looking weak and losing credibility.

Trump has managed to arguably kill two of the most destabilising men in the entire region within the space of a few months, starting first with Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and now claiming Soleimani’s scalp to cement his reputation as a staunch defender of American interests and power. It seems obvious that the American president wants nothing more than to re-establish American deterrence capability and show that, if pushed, he will go to very extreme lengths to secure his nation’s interests and to stamp its authority on an increasingly multipolar world.