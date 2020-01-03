Oil prices jumped nearly $3 a barrel and gold, the yen and safe-haven bonds all rallied on Friday, after the US killing of Iran's top military commander in an air strike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions between the two powers.

Traders were clearly spooked after the death of Iranian Major-General Qasem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and one of the country's most influential figures, and a vow by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of "revenge."

The Middle East-focused oil markets saw the most dramatic moves with Brent crude futures leaping as much 4.5 percent to $69.20 a barrel, their highest since September, though the impact was felt across almost every asset class.

Europe's STOXX 600 and Wall Street futures both fell around 1 percent as New Year optimism evaporated. The yen rose half a percent to the dollar to a two-month high and the Swiss franc hit its highest against the euro since September.

'Cross-asset implications'

"Geopolitics has come back to the table, and this is something that could have major cross-asset implications," said Lombard Odier's chief investment strategist, Salman Ahmed.

"What is critical is how it pans out in the next few days," Ahmed said.

"Whether it turns into a theme depends on Iran's reaction and then the US response."

Soleimani's Quds Force and its paramilitary proxies, ranging from Lebanon's Hezbollah to the PMF in Iraq, have ample means to mount a response.

In September, US officials blamed Iran for a missile and drone attack on oil installations of Saudi Aramco, the Saudi state energy giant and world's largest oil exporter.