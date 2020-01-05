Hollywood's biggest party, the Golden Globes, kicks off the showbiz awards season Sunday, with streaming giant Netflix expected to be popping champagne corks through the night.

Stars will don couture gowns and extravagant jewels before they hit the red carpet at the luxury Beverly Hills hotel where the calendar's second-most important - but rowdiest - prize-giving gala takes place.

Victory at the Globes ensures key momentum for the Oscars, which are a little more than a month away.

Netflix and its expensively assembled roster of A-listers are far ahead of the traditional studios with 17 Globe film nominations.

The streaming giant secured an equal number of nods in the often-overlooked television categories, where it also leads the pack, ahead of HBO at 15.

Netflix has two frontrunners to scoop the night's most prestigious film prize, best drama — Martin Scorsese's gangster epic "The Irishman" and heart-wrenching divorce saga "Marriage Story."

"Certainly Netflix is pouring everything they can into this and has a good shot in the drama category," said Deadline's awards columnist Pete Hammond.

"That would be a big deal for Netflix, definitely."

Vatican drama "The Two Popes" is also in contention for the streamer, while Warner Bros. dark comic tale "Joker" and Universal war epic "1917" round out the category.

Netflix only began producing original movies in 2015, but has spent billions to lure the industry's top filmmaking talent — and to fund lavish awards season campaigns.

It also has Eddie Murphy's comeback vehicle "Dolemite Is My Name" in the best comedy or musical race — unlike the Oscars, Globes organisers split films into two categories.

But "Dolemite" is expected to face stiff competition from frontrunner "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood."

Quentin Tarantino's homage to 1960s Tinseltown has resonated with the 90-odd veteran entertainment reporters of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which doles out the prizes.

In 2019, they correctly picked the Oscar winner in every film category except for the best musical score.

"Last year, they had by far the best track record of any other show," said Hammond.

Oscar nominations voting is already underway but does not close until Tuesday, meaning Academy members may be tempted to wait for the Globes to conclude before casting their ballots.

"Momentum is ready to be built out of this," added Hammond.