Russell Crowe, Phoebe Waller-Bridge win Golden Globes for TV
Crowe was kept from attending because “he’s protecting his family from the devastating bush fires,” said presenter Jennifer Aniston, who then read a statement Crowe provided in case he won the award for best actor in a limited TV series or movie.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy, for "Fleabag" at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, January 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. / AP
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
January 6, 2020

Russell Crowe won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Fox News Channel architect Roger Ailes in “The Loudest Voice,” drawing Australia’s disastrous fires into Sunday's ceremony from thousands of miles away.

Crowe was kept from attending because “he’s protecting his family from the devastating bush fires,” said presenter Jennifer Aniston, who then read a statement Crowe provided in case he won the award for best actor in a limited TV series or movie.

“Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate-change based,” Crowe said in part, calling “for respect for our planet for the amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future.”

“Fleabag,” which dominated September's Emmy Awards, was honoured as best comedy series and its star-creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge claimed the best actress award.

She credited her co-star, Andrew Scott aka the show’s “Hot Priest,” for their much-lauded chemistry in the series. Scott would have chemistry with “a pebble,” Waller-Bridge said.

Despite the high praise, Scott didn't convert his nomination into a supporting actor trophy.

Ramy Youssef won the best actor trophy for a musical or comedy for “Ramy,” a show about an Arab Muslim family in New Jersey.

“I know you guys haven’t seen my show,” he self-deprecatingly told the celebrity-packed ballroom, adding, “This means a lot to be recognised on this level.”

“Chernobyl,” a dramatisation of the Russian nuclear disaster, was honoured as best limited series, with cast member Stellan Skarsgard named best actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or TV movie.

“Succession,” about a media empire beset by family infighting, won the best drama series award. Brian Cox, who stars as the patriarch, was honoured as best actor.

“I want to apologise to my fellow nominees for winning this. I'm sorry. ... I never thought this would ever happen to me,” Cox said.

SOURCE:AP
