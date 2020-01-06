Former Grand Slam champions Svetlana Kuznetsova and Jelena Ostapenko have pulled out of this week's Auckland Classic, organisers confirmed on Monday.

Russian Kuznetsova, 34, was set to face Serena Williams at the event, a traditional warmup for the Australian Open, but pulled out due to a viral illness, while 22-year-old Ostapenko withdrew for "personal reasons".

It is another setback for the tournament, which who saw US Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdraw with a knee issue.