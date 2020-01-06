POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Arsenal make wasteful Leeds pay to reach FA Cup fourth round
Leeds will hope more regular visits to the Emirates are in store as they top the Championship and showed why by dominating the first 45 minutes.
Arsenal make wasteful Leeds pay to reach FA Cup fourth round
Arsenal's Joe Willock in action with Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips, Arsenal v Leeds United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain, January 6, 2020 / Reuters
January 6, 2020

Arsenal made Leeds pay for their profligacy with a host of wasted first-half chances to reach the FA Cup fourth round with a 1-0 victory on Monday thanks to Reiss Nelson's winner.

Leeds will hope more regular visits to the Emirates are in store as they top the Championship and showed why by dominating the first 45 minutes.

However, Patrick Bamford struck the bar, while Arsenal stand-in goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made smart saves to deny Jack Harrison and Ezgjan Alioski.

Arsenal improved markedly after the break and secured back-to-back wins for new manager Mikel Arteta when Nelson bundled home from close range 10 minutes into the second half.

Arteta made just four changes to the side that beat Manchester United 2-0 on New Year's Day to kickstart his reign, although captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed out through illness.

But the Gunners looked more like the lacklustre outfit that preceded Arteta's arrival this season in the early stages as Leeds stroked the ball around confidently.

On-loan Manchester City winger Harrison twice stung the palms of Martinez either side of Bamford's strike coming back off the woodwork.

RECOMMENDED

Alioski then forced the best save of all from the Argentine as he met a teasing Harrison cross at the back post.

Arteta's half-time team talk roused a response from Arsenal as Alexandre Lacazette also hit the crossbar from a free-kick.

Lacazette was captain for the night in Aubameyang's absence and led from the front after the break as he also had a hand in the winner.

The Frenchman was played in by Nicolas Pepe and his deflected cross found its way to Nelson to convert just his second Arsenal goal.

Nelson was then replaced by another talented youngster in Gabriel Martinelli, who came closest to adding to Arsenal's lead with a low shot that was well saved by Illan Meslier.

However, one goal was enough to secure the Gunners a fourth round trip to Bournemouth.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue