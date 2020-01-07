Australia's bushfires have burned so intensely that they have hurled smoke as far away as Chile.

They have also created their own weather systems, including deadly "firestorms" that produce dry lightning and cannot be contained.

How do firestorms happen?

Scientists are still trying to understand how firestorms are created although weather, terrain, vegetation and the characteristics of the fire itself all play a role.

But the basics are always the same: large fires cause extreme heat and a large plume of smoke, which interacts with moisture in the air as it rises to create a cloud.

"In the right conditions, the cloud can accelerate into the lower stratosphere," explained Australia's weather bureau.

"Collisions of ice particles in the very cold upper parts of these clouds cause a build-up of electrical charge, which is released by giant sparks-lightning. Having produced a thunderstorm, the cloud is now known as 'pyrocumulonimbus'."

Why are they dangerous?

Firestorms tend to produce very little rain, so the lightning can strike the dry earth and create new fires in the surrounding area.

During Victoria's Black Saturday bushfires in 2009, lightning strikes caused new fires up to 100 kilometres (62 miles) away from the original blaze, but the danger does not end there.

Firestorms can also hurl embers up to 30 kilometres (19 miles) away from the place the storm occurred.

And the clouds can also produce powerful updrafts and "downbursts" creating extremely strong winds that can fan existing flames. They can even create fire tornadoes.