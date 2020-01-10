Australian cricketer Shane Warne's baggy green cap has made more than one million Australian dollars, worth $685,000, at an auction to aid those affected by wildfires across the country.

The buyer was not identified.

One of the authoritative journal Wisden's five cricketers of the century, legspin bowler Warne played 145 tests and claimed 708 wickets.

Proceeds from the auction will go to the Australian Red Cross bushfire appeal.