Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber revealed he was battling Lyme disease and a serious case of mononucleosis but said he was overcoming his health issues.

On Instagram, Bieber noted that some people had recently criticised his appearance and suggested he was using drugs.

"They failed to realise I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy and overall health," Bieber wrote on Wednesday.

"It's been a rough couple of years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease," he added. "And I will be back and better than ever."

Documentary about his life